Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.37. 37,638,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 35,862,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $803,871.60. Following the sale, the director owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,080. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,619,993.24. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Digital by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

