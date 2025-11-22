GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $557.69 and last traded at $558.94. 4,835,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,399,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.34.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $1,809,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

