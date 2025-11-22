PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.11. 20,765,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 12,380,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Specifically, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

PayPal Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

