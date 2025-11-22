Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $216.74 and last traded at $217.14. Approximately 49,692,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 45,294,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

