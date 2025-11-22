Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 291536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,774.80. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 215.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 46.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

