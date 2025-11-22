Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. 4,733,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.44. The stock has a market cap of £707.84 million, a P/E ratio of 146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total value of £27,300. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

