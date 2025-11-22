New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.4304 and last traded at $0.4297. 2,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4058.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

