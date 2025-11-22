Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.6975. 2,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.8750.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

