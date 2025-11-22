Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $840.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $880.00 to $840.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.13.

INTU traded up $25.71 on Friday, reaching $663.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $706.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

