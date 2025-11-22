Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 30.8% – Time to Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About Abcourt Mines
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
