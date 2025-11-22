MBIA (NYSE:MBI) & Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Head to Head Comparison

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 15.95% 15.07% 4.46% MBIA -218.45% N/A -1.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 MBIA 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and MBIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. MBIA has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given MBIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and MBIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.80 billion 0.95 $400.43 million $4.20 6.42 MBIA $89.00 million 4.31 -$444.00 million ($3.64) -2.09

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of MBIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of MBIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats MBIA on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions, as well as utility districts, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, and privately issued bonds used for the financing for utilities, toll roads, bridges, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

