BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBBB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in BBB Foods by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,712,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 520,904 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in BBB Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BBB Foods by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,261. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

