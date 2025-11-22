Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,637. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at $492,981. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 99.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 318,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

