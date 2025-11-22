Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,950. The trade was a 1.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Jon Smith bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 600 shares in the company, valued at $27,540. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $11,576,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 288,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200,652 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,131.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 110,236 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 429,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.02). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The firm had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.09%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

