United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Microelectronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,543,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,065. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.