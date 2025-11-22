United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Microelectronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
NYSE:UMC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,543,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,065. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Microelectronics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.