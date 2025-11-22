Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Purchases 45,504 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60,672.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

