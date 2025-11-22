Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 32,046 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,046 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 45,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 189,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172,452 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 4,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
