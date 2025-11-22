Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

