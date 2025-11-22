Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark Papermaster Sells 17,108 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.78. 67,302,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,274,391. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.