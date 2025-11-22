Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 22nd

QuantumScape, Sigma Lithium, and Lithium Americas are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, refining, or production of lithium and lithium compounds, as well as firms supplying materials and components for lithium-ion batteries. Investors buy them to gain exposure to growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but they are also exposed to commodity-price cycles, supply-chain and geopolitical risks, and technological or regulatory changes that can affect long-term demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

