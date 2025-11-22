Esports Stocks Worth Watching – November 22nd

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Motorsport Games, and NIP Group are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose revenues or growth prospects depend significantly on competitive video gaming — including game publishers, tournament organizers and leagues, streaming platforms, team franchises, hardware and peripheral makers, and related media or betting businesses. For investors, they offer exposure to a fast-growing entertainment and advertising market but tend to be volatile and carry company-specific risks such as hit-driven revenues, platform concentration, shifting monetization models, and regulatory or licensing uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

