TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.94%. The business had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services.

