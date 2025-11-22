Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 204,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,060% from the previous session’s volume of 17,609 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $27.04.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

