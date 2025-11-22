Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.4219, with a volume of 16324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.3250.
Trend Micro Trading Up 4.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Micro
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.