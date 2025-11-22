3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.6950, with a volume of 704951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGOPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3i Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

