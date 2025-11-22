NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. President Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.88. 345,918,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,261,969. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

