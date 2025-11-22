WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average is $381.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.