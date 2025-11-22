Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $328.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

