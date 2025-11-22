Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 307,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 133,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

