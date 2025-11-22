Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 and last traded at GBX 8, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45.
About Walker Crips Group
Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.
Featured Articles
