Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was down 32.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. Approximately 495,658,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average daily volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 15.33.

The stock has a market cap of £84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

