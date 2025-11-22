Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) fell 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.74. 4,570,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 698,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 0.4%

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

