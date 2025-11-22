WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,066.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $855.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.66.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

