Citigroup Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $270.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

