Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1,021.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 116.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.41.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

