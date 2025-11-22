RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.1% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 461,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.