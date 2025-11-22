Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.