Swiss National Bank Has $255.89 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $255,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,707,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 75.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $7,415,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.