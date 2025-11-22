Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 5,900,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,503,000 after buying an additional 1,824,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,226,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 113.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14,270.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter.

CRI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 1,271,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,908. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

