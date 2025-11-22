WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $860,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.32.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $550.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.