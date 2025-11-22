Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 804,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 74,071,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,464,992. The stock has a market cap of $391.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

