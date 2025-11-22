Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.70.
BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYND
Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 74,071,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,464,992. The stock has a market cap of $391.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Meat
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.