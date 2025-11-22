Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 293250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Dassault Systemes Trading Up 3.0%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systemes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
