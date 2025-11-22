iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 90,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 35,767 shares.The stock last traded at $90.77 and had previously closed at $91.76.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112,936.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 307,187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $23,410,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,975,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

