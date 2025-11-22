Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% on Thursday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.2850. Approximately 1,806,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,295,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 1.55.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
