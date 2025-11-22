Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% on Thursday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.2850. Approximately 1,806,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,295,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

