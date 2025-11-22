Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.5750. Approximately 990,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,811,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,481,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 291.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

