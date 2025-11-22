Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.55, but opened at $53.13. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

About Johnson Matthey

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

