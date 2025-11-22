Rhumbline Advisers Has $317.97 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Adobe worth $317,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $324.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

