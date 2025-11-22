BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $353.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $391.00 to $353.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.00. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

