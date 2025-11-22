Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.4545.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 6,192.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,088.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 407.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 1,449,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,596. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $687.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

