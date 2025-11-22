Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $152.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.10.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

